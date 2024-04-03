Barclays Boosts Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $107.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

Read Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,389,000 after acquiring an additional 279,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after acquiring an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after buying an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after buying an additional 239,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.