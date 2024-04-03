Barclays Increases Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $230.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $224.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $246.10.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.71. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316 over the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

