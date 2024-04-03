Barclays Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $520.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $426.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $329.46 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.