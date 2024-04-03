Barclays Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $520.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $464.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global
S&P Global Price Performance
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of S&P Global
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.