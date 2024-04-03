Barclays Lowers Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Nextracker from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.70.

NXT opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Nextracker has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $710.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.53 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

