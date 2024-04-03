Barclays Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $265.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $269.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $280.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

