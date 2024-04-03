Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $7.94 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.37%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $151,935. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 818,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

