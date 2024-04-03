BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.04.

BCE stock opened at C$44.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98. BCE has a twelve month low of C$43.96 and a twelve month high of C$65.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.06.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0694723 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

