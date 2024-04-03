BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$54.00.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.04.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BCE
BCE Stock Down 2.5 %
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0694723 EPS for the current year.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.