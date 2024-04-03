Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,495.27

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,495.27 ($31.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,668 ($33.49). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,584 ($32.44), with a volume of 289,513 shares traded.

Bellway Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.56, a P/E/G ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,732.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,495.27.

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s payout ratio is 6,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bellway

About Bellway

In other Bellway news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 1,131 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.12) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($37,453.90). Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

