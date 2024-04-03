Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,495.27

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,495.27 ($31.32) and traded as high as GBX 2,668 ($33.49). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,584 ($32.44), with a volume of 289,513 shares traded.
Bellway Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.56, a P/E/G ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,732.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,495.27.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s payout ratio is 6,166.67%.
Insider Transactions at Bellway
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bellway
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- About the Markup Calculator
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.