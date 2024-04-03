Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.25

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.25 and traded as high as C$11.86. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$11.08, with a volume of 4,750 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.40 million and a PE ratio of 58.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.25.

Big Banc Split Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. This is a boost from Big Banc Split’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

