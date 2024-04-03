Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $162.56

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.56 and traded as high as $200.00. Biglari shares last traded at $194.55, with a volume of 1,769 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Biglari Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $90.67 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 674 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.44 per share, with a total value of $156,664.56. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,268,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,829,685.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 10,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,064 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

