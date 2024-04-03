BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 689,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after buying an additional 35,445 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $91.53 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $85.21 and a 52-week high of $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

