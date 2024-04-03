BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

