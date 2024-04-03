BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.86

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.86 and traded as high as $10.31. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 190,192 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
