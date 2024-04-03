BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $767.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $742.00 to $767.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLK. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $789.67.

BLK opened at $816.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $807.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $745.77. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 39.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

