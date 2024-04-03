Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nucor alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $198.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.05. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.