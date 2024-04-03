Blue Trust Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

