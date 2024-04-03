Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $263.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day moving average is $213.77. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

