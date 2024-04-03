BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $6.50

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.80.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

NEXA opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

