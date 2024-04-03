BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$42.00.

QBR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins upped their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.91.

Quebecor stock opened at C$28.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.61.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

