BMO Capital Markets Trims Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Target Price to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.96.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.52. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

