Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$44.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.60.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
