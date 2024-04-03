Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$44.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$55.63 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$74.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.36.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.