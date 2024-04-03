Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.3 %

BOC stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $478.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Boston Omaha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Omaha by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 812,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 123,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 2.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 568,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

