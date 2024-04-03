Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.63. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 2,958,218 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a market cap of $784.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -52.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

