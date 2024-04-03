Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 244 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $473.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

