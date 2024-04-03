Canaccord Genuity Group Raises SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $75.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 61.80.

SharkNinja Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at 61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 63.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 54.57.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

