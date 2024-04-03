Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.99 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

