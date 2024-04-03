Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 95,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.99 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

