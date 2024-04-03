Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 431 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,239 shares of company stock valued at $32,432,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $155.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $138.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

