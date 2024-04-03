Caprock Group LLC Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.26%.

Hercules Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

