CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.67.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CBRE opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $98.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

