Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT opened at $10.83 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 173.14% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $93.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,619,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,900 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,913,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.