Cencora (NYSE:COR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $210.07

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $210.07 and traded as high as $244.52. Cencora shares last traded at $243.08, with a volume of 961,388 shares trading hands.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COR

Cencora Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total value of $253,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,212,395 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total value of $991,639,906.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,277,561 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,000,635.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,100 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.48, for a total transaction of $253,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220,472 shares of company stock valued at $993,554,798 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.