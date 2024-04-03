Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.11 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $493,121.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $965,026. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $876,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.
