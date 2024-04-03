ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $39.28 and last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 2620342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. ChampionX’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,172,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 204,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

