Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.33

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.33 and traded as high as C$12.30. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 355,026 shares trading hands.

CSH.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -234.62%.

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

