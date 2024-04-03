CIBC Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $175.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFII

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $158.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.