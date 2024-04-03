Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in March

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,500 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,947,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.1 days.
Cineplex Price Performance
CPXGF stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.
Cineplex Company Profile
