Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,065,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,947,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.1 days.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex Price Performance

CPXGF stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Cineplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.