Citigroup Inc. Buys 74,254 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 1,993.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 74,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 192,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $0.50 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $174.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.80% and a negative net margin of 306.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

