Citigroup Inc. Has $46,000 Position in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $73,661.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,563.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 771,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,185 shares of company stock worth $8,737,132 in the last quarter. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $774.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

