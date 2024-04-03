Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 5.4% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,173,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $317.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,812 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Britton Smith sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $208,575.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,257,597 shares of company stock worth $139,735,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

