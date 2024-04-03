Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,054 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 116.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

TBPH stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

