Claro Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 655 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $382.36 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.01 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.60 and a 200-day moving average of $335.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

