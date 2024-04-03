Claro Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 922,313 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,585,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,178,000 after purchasing an additional 608,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 415,950 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,737 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.