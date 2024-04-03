Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.17.

In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $202.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.35 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

