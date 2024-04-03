Claro Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 534,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after buying an additional 22,974 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $210.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $210.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

