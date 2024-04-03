Claro Advisors LLC Has $244,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $137,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,153,300. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

