Claro Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMFG opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

