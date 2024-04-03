Claro Advisors LLC Invests $167,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 24.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 302,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at $1,499,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 230.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,992,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,637,000 after purchasing an additional 469,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,621 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. TheStreet raised Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIV opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

