Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

